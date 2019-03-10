  • 1 firefighter injured at Mt. Washington house fire

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A home on Mt. Washington was destroyed Sunday afternoon when flames broke out after 2 p.m.

    According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Channel 11 is working to find out if the wind had any impact on the firefight. Watch 11 News at 6 for a full report.

