PITTSBURGH - A home on Mt. Washington was destroyed Sunday afternoon when flames broke out after 2 p.m.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one firefighter was treated for a minor injury.
Pittsburgh firefighters Battle three alarm blaze on Kambach Street in Mt. Washington neighbors tell me a dish caught on fire causing the blaze @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXITraffic @WPXIBenson @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/qJKubRX5lm— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 10, 2019
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Mt. Washington: Three-alarm House Fire on the 300 Block of Kambach Street. All residents got out safely. One firefighter is receiving treatment for a slight hand injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HsvnWTCEIl— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 10, 2019
Channel 11 is working to find out if the wind had any impact on the firefight. Watch 11 News at 6 for a full report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reports: Antonio Brown traded to Raiders, will become highest paid receiver in league
- Worker reportedly severs hand at amusement park
- Tunnels, ammunition batteries, buildings found under Alcatraz
- VIDEO: Drug you probably already have could help cancer patients live longer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}