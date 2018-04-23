  • Mt. Washington residents frustrated with city response to crumbling street

    Mt. Washington residents are raising concerns about a landslide developing on Chess Street, one they believe is not being handled correctly by the city.

    The slide first started about three weeks ago, prompting one resident to call 311. She said multiple calls have been made about the slide but no one has been there to evaluate it.

    The road overlooks Route 51, leading to concerns about what will happen if the road slides further.

