  • Mud, water floods basements after large water main break

    Updated:

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several O'Hara Township residents are without water due to a large water main break on East Oak Hill Road.

    Crews are working to repair that break.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, we're talking to a 97-year-old woman whose house was damaged by mud and water in her basement.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories