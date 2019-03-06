Mud, water floods basements after large water main break

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several O'Hara Township residents are without water due to a large water main break on East Oak Hill Road.
Crews are working to repair that break.
Tonight on 11 at 11, we're talking to a 97-year-old woman whose house was damaged by mud and water in her basement.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing 11-year-old Amberly Barnett was strangled to death; police make arrest
- More than dozen dogs, cats found in vans outside hotel
- 10-year-old recovering after pants catch on fire near space heater
- VIDEO: More than dozen dogs, cats found in vehicles outside hotel
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}