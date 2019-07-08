  • Local daycare forced to close after mudslide caused major damage

    GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local daycare damaged by the heavy rains over the weekend was forced to close temporarily while they clean up and make repairs.

    A mudslide caused a wall to buckle and crumble inside ABC Academy in Gilpin Township. Now, about 30 families are left to find alternative options for the time being. 

    A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the cost of the repairs.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko checked out the damage and talked to the daycare owner about the destruction left by Mother Nature. Watch her full report above.

