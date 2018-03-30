  • Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound I-79

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash has southbound Interstate 79 closed just south of the split with the Parkway North in Franklin Park, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 3 a.m., forcing all lanes of southbound I-79 to be shut down.

    All southbound I-79 traffic is being detoured onto southbound I-279.

    Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

    We’re working to learn about injuries as we track the impact on traffic for Channel 11 Morning News.

