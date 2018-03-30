FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash has southbound Interstate 79 closed just south of the split with the Parkway North in Franklin Park, officials said.
The crash was reported about 3 a.m., forcing all lanes of southbound I-79 to be shut down.
All southbound I-79 traffic is being detoured onto southbound I-279.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
We’re working to learn about injuries as we track the impact on traffic for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida woman surprised to give birth after mistaking labor pains for food poisoning
- Man, pregnant woman identified in murder-suicide at Southpointe apartment
- Florida man who owed $549,000 in child support disappears on paddleboard
- RAW INTERVIEW: Barriers close Squirrel Hill road amid landslide fears
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}