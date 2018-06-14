PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash caused major backups Thursday morning on the Parkway East outbound.
The crash happened between Grant Street and Forbes Avenue.
As many as 10 vehicles were involved in the accident.
Further information was not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: Here's a look at the multi vehicle crash on the Parkway East outbound. We are hearing there are up to 10 vehicles involved #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/TSB0rzq4ks— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) June 14, 2018
