  • Multi-vehicle crash on Parkway East causes major backups

    PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash caused major backups Thursday morning on the Parkway East outbound.

    The crash happened between Grant Street and Forbes Avenue. 

    As many as 10 vehicles were involved in the accident.

    Further information was not immediately available.

