PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash has occurred Thursday morning on the Parkway East outbound.
The crash is between Grant Street and Forbes Avenue, emergency dispatchers said.
DEVELOPING: Here's a look at the multi vehicle crash on the Parkway East outbound. We are hearing there are up to 10 vehicles involved #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/TSB0rzq4ks— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) June 14, 2018
BREAKING: multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East outbound between Grant St. and Forbes Ave. exits #wpxi #PittsburghTraffic pic.twitter.com/8QbIz5eBn4— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) June 14, 2018
Further information was not immediately available.
