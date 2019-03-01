Multimillion-dollar movie theater coming to downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - A new multimillion-dollar movie theater is coming to downtown Pittsburgh.
The six-screen multiplex is set to take over the Sixth Street building formerly occupied by Bally Total Fitness.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust hopes the theater, which would show first-run movies, will bring revenue and people into the city.
“I think it’s something that’s good and it should definitely … it will definitely bring money, mad jobs and positivity here,” Jennifer Lawrence, of Pittsburgh, said.
Demolition is already happening inside the old gym building, according to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
The goal is to have the theater open by 2021.
“I feel that people who live close to here should be able to go somewhere where they don’t have to go far out to go check out movies and stuff like that. It’d be more, like, convenience for them,” Tyrone Burrell, of Pittsburgh, said.
