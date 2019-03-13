Multimillion-dollar project could breath new life into North Side

Big changes are underway in Pittsburgh’s North Side.
The Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority is looking to give the green light on a multimillion-dollar, 60-plus-unit apartment complex next to the Garden Theatre.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is taking a closer look at the proposed plan and why some people believe it’s the comeback the North Side deserves -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Heavy equipment and scattered bricks can already be seen at the corner of West North Avenue, where crews have demolished three buildings.
The board will take an official vote Thursday on selling off the properties to a company.
