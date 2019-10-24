  • Multiple crews battle large fire at Washington Co. home

    DONORA, Pa. - Multiple crews battled a large fire at a Washington County home.

    According to emergency dispatchers, the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of McCrea Avenue in Donora.

    Three fire departments were called to the home to help get the fire under control.

    No injuries have been reported due to the fire at this point, and it is unclear how the fire started.

