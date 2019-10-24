DONORA, Pa. - Multiple crews battled a large fire at a Washington County home.
PHOTOS: Multiple crews battle house fire in Donora
According to emergency dispatchers, the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of McCrea Avenue in Donora.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Three fire departments were called to the home to help get the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported due to the fire at this point, and it is unclear how the fire started.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tensions flare as protesters block downtown streets during President Trump's visit
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- Gambling addiction caused McDonald's general manager to steal $241K from restaurant, complaint says
- VIDEO: Police in riot gear make arrests amid protests ahead of President Trump's visit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}