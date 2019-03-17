  • Multiple injuries in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

    Multiple people were injured in a head-on crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in Beaver County between the New Castle exit and the Ohio border.

    The westbound lanes of the turnpike are closed right now.

    The posted detour is: take Exit 10/Old 1A New Castle to Turnpike Toll 376 South to Rt. 51 North to the Ohio border. Rt. 51 becomes Rt. 14 West to Rt. 7. Take Rt. 7 North to the Ohio Turnpike, Exit 232/16.

