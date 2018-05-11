LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a police officer-involved shooting on Thursday night in Lower Burrell, sources tell Channel 11.
UPDATE: Police in Lower Burrell not saying what happened, but this is no longer an active scene. Sources say it’s a shooting, which neighbors are also speculating. We did see the coroner respond as well. Live updates on 11 at 11. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/VyiSpQyw0B— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) May 11, 2018
The police officer is not the fatality, sources say.
Dispatchers confirmed that first responders are on Violet Drive in Lower Burrell and have taped off an area that includes nearby Florida and Arizona streets.
Channel 11 is at the scene trying to learn more. Police said more information will be issued at midnight.
