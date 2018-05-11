  • Sources: At least 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Lower Burrell

    Updated:

    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a police officer-involved shooting on Thursday night in Lower Burrell, sources tell Channel 11.

    The police officer is not the fatality, sources say.

    Dispatchers confirmed that first responders are on Violet Drive in Lower Burrell and have taped off an area that includes nearby Florida and Arizona streets.

    Channel 11 is at the scene trying to learn more. Police said more information will be issued at midnight.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Coroner arrives at 'police incident'; multiple patients being treated

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver facing numerous charges after 3-county police chase

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man raped woman with intellectual disabilities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in theft ring that stole $58K in items from vehicles