  • Multiple people injured after shots fired in West Virginia

    HANCOCK COUNTY, W. Va. - Multiple people were injured after shots were fired at multiple locations in the area of New Cumberland, West Virginia, according to WTOV. 

    WTOV reported that there was a heavy police presence at what appears to be a mobile home.

    Hancock County Emergency Management officials told WTOV that the situation is "under control."

