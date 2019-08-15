HANCOCK COUNTY, W. Va. - Multiple people were injured after shots were fired at multiple locations in the area of New Cumberland, West Virginia, according to WTOV.
WTOV reported that there was a heavy police presence at what appears to be a mobile home.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at what looks to be a mobile home park off of Route 8 in New Cumberland pic.twitter.com/L62uVUcEdW— Summer Wilkinson (@SummerWTOV9) August 15, 2019
Hancock County Emergency Management officials told WTOV that the situation is "under control."
BREAKING: Hancock County Emergency Management officials tell us the situation is "under control." I'll have updates momentarily.— Gage Goulding (@GageGoulding) August 15, 2019
