  • Multiple police departments on scene after crash in McKeesport

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Multiple police departments are on the scene after an apparent crash in McKeesport.

    There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Elm Street.

    We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories