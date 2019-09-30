MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Multiple police departments are on the scene after an apparent crash in McKeesport.
#breaking multiple police departments on scene at the intersection of Fifth Ave and Elm St in McKeesport. Stay with @WPXI as we try to gather more information. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/WjA25Uicy5— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) September 30, 2019
There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Elm Street.
We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest updates.
