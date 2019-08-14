  • Multiple police officers shot in Philadelphia, at least 1 suspect in custody

    PHILADELPHIA - At least four Philadelphia police officers were shot during an active shooting situation Wednesday afternoon, officials said. A fifth officer was also injured in a car crash while responding to the scene. 

    According to WCAU, the shooting happened in the city's Nicetown section around 4:30 p.m.

    WCAU is reporting that at least one suspect is in custody and that officers continue to search for a possible second gunman. 

