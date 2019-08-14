PHILADELPHIA - At least four Philadelphia police officers were shot during an active shooting situation Wednesday afternoon, officials said. A fifth officer was also injured in a car crash while responding to the scene.
According to WCAU, the shooting happened in the city's Nicetown section around 4:30 p.m.
WCAU is reporting that at least one suspect is in custody and that officers continue to search for a possible second gunman.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News for the latest updates as they become available.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}