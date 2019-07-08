A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday night.
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. between the Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash and one person suffered a minor injury, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
Officials said the crash happened when a driver tried to avoid hitting a deer.
Both eastbound lanes of the turnpike reopened by 11:45 p.m.
