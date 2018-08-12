Munhall water main break knocks out service to some residents

MUNHALL, Pa. - 6:08 P.M. UPDATE: The break has been fixed and service should be returning quickly to residents in the area.
A Sunday water main break has cut service to a number of customers in Munhall.
Two crews work along West Larkspur Street in Munhall to make repairs to a 4-inch main break. PA American Water says the problem should be resolved by this evening. pic.twitter.com/NysibAbMws— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) August 12, 2018
The break on West Larkspur Street occurred in a 4-inch main, according to Penn American Water.
The utility says service should be restored by Sunday night.
