  • Munhall water main break knocks out service to some residents

    MUNHALL, Pa. - 6:08 P.M. UPDATE: The break has been fixed and service should be returning quickly to residents in the area.

    A Sunday water main break has cut service to a number of customers in Munhall.

    The break on West Larkspur Street occurred in a 4-inch main, according to Penn American Water.

    The utility says service should be restored by Sunday night.

