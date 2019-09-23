  • Man breaks into municipal building, steals cash and keys, police say

    NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man broke into the North Franklin Township Municipal Building and allegedly stole cash and possibly a ring of keys belonging to local businesses, state police said.

    Investigators said the burglary occurred Sept. 14 between 6 and 6:30 a.m. at the building on Franklin Farms Road. 

    Police said they believe he broke in through a window and stole about $120 in cash and possibly a ring of keys.

    If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 724-223-5200.

