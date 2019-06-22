VANDERBILT, Pa. - State police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous, and was involved in a killing that occurred in September.
Police said they are looking for Omari Parker Jr.
Investigators said Sept. 17, reports came in of a shooting at the intersection of Center and Walnut streets in Vanderbilt Borough. Troopers said they found Tywain Reid lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said four other people have been charged so far in the case:
- Djamar Rodgers
- Peaches Logan
- Sjon-Luc Bochnak
- Roy Aller Jr.
State police said Parker Jr.'s whereabouts are unknown at this time. The U.S. Marshal's Office said a reward is available for information leading to the arrest of Parker Jr.
