ORLANDO - Personnel from a local ambulance service deploying to Florida in anticipation of hurricane relief helped save crash victims they came upon while on the highway.
Officials with Murrysville Medic One said they "were able to provide medical care" until another ambulance service arrived.
The group from Murrysville Medic One is joining other teams of volunteers and workers from Pennsylvania heading to the southeast coast.
Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas about 1 p.m. Sunday with sustained winds at 185 mph, gusts of more than 220 mph and pressure recordings putting the storm within reach of some of the strongest ever.
