MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Emergency officials told Channel 11 the Westmoreland County Coroner was called to the scene of an investigation.
The initial call to 911 was shortly after 9 p.m. officials said.
Emergency crews said the investigation involves a body and is centered in the area of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. The westbound lanes of 380 are closed until further notice, police said.
Channel 11 is working to get more details on this case. We'll bring you that new information across our digital platforms and on 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Cause of death, funeral arrangements announced for Pittsburgh Steelers legend Sam Davis
- Homeowner's body found after 'suspicious' explosion sparks fire
- Man wanted for assaulting girlfriend's baby turns himself in
- VIDEO: Heartburn drug Zantac, generic versions could contain small amounts of possible carcinogen
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}