DELMOTE, Pa. - An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night when a toddler was abducted in Penn Hills, according to police. By Monday, a woman had been charged but the search continues for the little girl.
The FBI's national Child Abduction Rapid Response team has arrived in the Pittsburgh area, and they are helping family, friends and first responders try to find Nalani Johnson safely.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tipline immediately at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Family members asked for volunteers to help them search Monday morning, gathering at the Walmart in Delmont.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko met them their and is learning more about their plan for Channel 11 News at 5.
