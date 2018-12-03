HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that the names of about a dozen clergy cited in a sex abuse grand jury report should not be made public.
More details will be streaming HERE on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Listening sessions in wake of grand jury report start this week for local Catholic parishioners
- Pittsburgh diocese places another priest on leave after abuse allegation
- New lawsuits filed against Pittsburgh diocese alleging sexual abuse
- VIDEO: Parishioners react to Catholic priest being placed on administrative leave
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}