PITTSBURGH - NASA chose Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic as one of three companies, of an eligible nine, to deliver its first commercial payloads to the moon as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
Astrobotic will take 14 NASA payloads to the moon via its Peregrine Lander, bringing its total payload count to 28, Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said during the NASA announcement.
Thornton said Astrobotic plans to launch the 1,400 kilogram lander in June 2021 and anticipates it will land on the lunar surface in July 2021. Astrobotic also plans to announce the launch company it will use in the coming weeks.
