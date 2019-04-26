PITTSBURGH - Several locations in Pittsburgh will be collecting prescription drugs for safe disposal Saturday, which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all six Pittsburgh police zones and other locations around the city will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration holds two Drug Take Back events each year.
Pittsburgh police said that during the October event in Pittsburgh, 318 pounds of drugs were collected. Nationally, 914,236 pounds -- or 457 tons -- were collected.
The Drug Take Back events are intended to help diminish prescription drug abuse.
On Saturday, the following locations will be available for people to drop off prescription drugs:
- Zone 1: 1501 Brighton Rd, 15212
- Zone 2: 2000 Centre Ave, 15219
- Zone 3: 830 E Warrington Ave, 15210
- Zone 4: 5858 Northumberland St, 15217
- Zone 5: 1401 Washington Blvd, 15206
- Zone 6: 312 South Main St, 15220
- Phillips Rec Center: 201 Parkfield St, 15210
- Police Headquarters: 1203 Western Ave, 15233
Permanent drop-off boxes are located at Pittsburgh Police Headquarters and Zone 6.
