National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

PITTSBURGH - If you have old prescription drugs you no longer need, there's a safe place you can dispose of them this weekend.
All six Pittsburgh Police Zones, Police Headquarters and the Phillips Rec Center in Carrick are designated drop-off sites for expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions.
The drugs will be collected so they can be disposed of safely.
The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
