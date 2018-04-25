  • National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

    PITTSBURGH - If you have old prescription drugs you no longer need, there's a safe place you can dispose of them this weekend.

    All six Pittsburgh Police Zones, Police Headquarters and the Phillips Rec Center in Carrick are designated drop-off sites for expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions.

    The drugs will be collected so they can be disposed of safely.

    The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

