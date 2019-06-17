  • National Weather Service to conduct storm damage survey on Monday

    PARKER, Pa. - The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh will conduct a storm damage survey in the area of Parker, Armstrong County on Monday. 

    The NWS said the survey is in relation a possible tornado that moved through on Sunday.

    A final assessment, including results, is expected to be completed by late afternoon.

