PARKER, Pa. - The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh will conduct a storm damage survey in the area of Parker, Armstrong County on Monday.
We will be heading the Parker PA area Monday to determine if a tornado produced the damage to all the trees and several farm buildings. #pawx #tornado— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 17, 2019
The NWS said the survey is in relation a possible tornado that moved through on Sunday.
A final assessment, including results, is expected to be completed by late afternoon.
A tanker cleaning facility had a wall blown apart from the storm earlier today. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/pA5f13Rq9G— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 17, 2019
