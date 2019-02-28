  • Natural gas line replacement forcing restrictions on West Carson Street

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Natural gas line replacement work will force overnight single-lane restrictions on Pittsburgh’s West Carson Street through late June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

    The work is scheduled to begin Friday night, with the overnight lane restrictions occurring as needed weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

    PennDOT said the restrictions will be between the Smithfield Street and Fort Pitt bridges.

    While the natural gas line installation is conducted, flaggers and police will help drivers through the work zone, according to PennDOT.

    The work is being conducted in advance of a roadway reconstruction project, PennDOT said.

