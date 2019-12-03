JEANNETTE, Pa. - Ground was broken Tuesday on a new manufacturing facility in Westmoreland County that's expected to create more than 100 high-paying jobs.
Elliot Group announced it plans to build a facility to assemble and construct cryogenic pumps used to transport liquefied natural gas at the former Jeannette Glass site.
The property has sat empty for more than 30 years.
City and state leaders said this new facility is a key piece when it comes to revitalizing the area. Aaron Martin will have more details of the new plant on Channel 11 News at 5.
