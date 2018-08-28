Navy, Coast Guard trying to retrieve possible unexploded ordnance in bay

The Kitsap Sun reports a Coast Guard spokeswoman said the object was reported at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Coast Guard established a safety zone as the object was east of the marina and drifting south. Crews from the Coast Guard and state Department of Natural Resources were patrolling the area.
Photos submitted by Kitsap Sun readers showed a round, rusted object with rods protruding from it. One photo showed divers inspecting the device.
Brownsville is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap — Keyport's torpedo testing range. The Navy was not immediately able to respond to a request for information.
