  • 100,000 visitors expected for NCAA wrestling championship

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - An estimated 100,000 people will walk through the doors at PPG Paints Arena this weekend for the NCAA wrestling championship.

    Local business leaders told Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan the city could see from the influx of $8 million due to the visitors.

    Watch the full report below.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories