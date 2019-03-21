PITTSBURGH - An estimated 100,000 people will walk through the doors at PPG Paints Arena this weekend for the NCAA wrestling championship.
Local business leaders told Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan the city could see from the influx of $8 million due to the visitors.
