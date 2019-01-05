Nearly 2,000 lose gas in Washington Co. after company suspends service

DONORA, Pa. - Nearly 2,000 customers in Washington County lost gas service Saturday when a utility company shut it off for an unknown reason.
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania announced the shutoff Saturday evening but gave no reason, only saying it was done “out of an abundance of caution” and that there was no threat to residents.
The company said 1,700 customers in the Donora area would lose service, with no timeline for restoration.
“Right now our crews are working to review and restore the system. Service will be restored as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.
The company and local officials opened up several warming centers, including the Carroll Township Social Hall (130 Baird Ave., Monongahela), the Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department (988 Route 837, Monongahela), Donora Council Chambers (603 Meldon Ave.) and the Charleroi Fire Department (328 Fallowfield Ave.).
Technicians are turning off gas meters in the affected area, the company said. When that’s done, the company will turn gas back on and crews will go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight gas appliances.
Homes where service has not been restored are asked to keep their porch lights on, the company said.
The company will post updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
