  • Nearly 300 illegal gambling devices seized by state police

    BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - Nearly 300 illegal gambling devices were seized Wednesday from 39 licensed liquor establishments and a warehouse in Beaver County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    The devices were found as the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement executed search warrants and conducted inspections at the facilities.

    A total of 279 illegal gambling devices were seized by liquor control enforcement officers and state troopers during the operation, which was part of an ongoing investigation, police said.

    “The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement reminds the public that illegal gambling devices are not subject to oversight and regulations to protect the player. Additionally, unlike games authorized under the Small Games of Chance Act, there is no Public Interest Purpose designation for the proceeds generated from these illegal devices,” a news release said.

    Suspected illegal gambling can be reported to local law enforcement agencies or by calling the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602.

