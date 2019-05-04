Nearly 50 dogs rescued from local home

Nearly 50 dogs were removed from a house in Mercer County.
According to humane officers, it's one of the hardest calls they've ever responded to.
Police found 57 dogs inside the home.
Ten of those dogs were dead.
When humane officers got into the house Friday night, they had to wear hazmat suits because of the conditions inside.
The 47 surviving dogs are at shelters.
"They were relinquished to the Humane Society, so we will be reaching out to rescues to help us just due to the sheer number," said Courtney Ivan, a humane police officer. "We'll get them spayed and neutered and vaccinated and then they will be available for adoption."
The homeowner could face 10 felony charges and dozens of misdemeanors.
