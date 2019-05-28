FRAZIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police found nearly $62,000 worth of THC cartridges during a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Frazer Township, our partners at TribLIVE.com reported.
Police said Adam Viale, 24, was stopped by police along Butler Logan Road after officers said he was driving recklessly, according to TribLIVE.com.
Police told TribLIVE.com that he failed a field sobriety test, and when officers searched the car, they found more than 1,000 THC cartridges. THC is the active ingredient found in marijuana.
Viale is facing several charges including possession and driving under the influence.
He was taken to the Allegheny County jail and has a preliminary hearing next month.
