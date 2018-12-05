  • Nearly a dozen people displaced after fire at Homestead apartment building

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Fire crews worked to put out a fire Wednesday at a Homestead apartment building. 

    Investigators told Channel 11 the fire broke out at the building on West 9th Avenue just after 11 a.m. 

    No one was injured in the fire, officials said. 

    The cause has not been determined. 

