  • Negotiations to continue as South Butler teacher strike nears 2 weeks

    Updated:

    SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - Negotiations will continue Monday as a teacher strike in the South Butler County School District approaches the two-week mark.

    A collective bargaining session is set for Monday night.

    Related Headlines

    Teachers want better salaries and health care, but the solicitor said the district can’t afford the salary increase the teachers are asking for.

    However, the teacher’s union said “The association has proposed reasonable increases that will be well within the district’s reach without increasing taxes to the residents of South Butler.”

    TRENDING NOW:

    During previous negotiation sessions, protesters gathered in support of the teachers.

    Students haven’t been in school since March 15, but classes must be back in session by April 3 -- whether an agreement is reached or not -- to meet the 180 days of school required by state law.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Negotiations to continue as South Butler teacher strike nears 2 weeks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies after girlfriend drags him with van, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father remembers man killed after being dragged by van; kidney donated…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Undocumented immigrant accused in burglary spree in Pittsburgh area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Air France flights affected by strike over pay