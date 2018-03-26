SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - Negotiations will continue Monday as a teacher strike in the South Butler County School District approaches the two-week mark.
A collective bargaining session is set for Monday night.
Teachers want better salaries and health care, but the solicitor said the district can’t afford the salary increase the teachers are asking for.
However, the teacher’s union said “The association has proposed reasonable increases that will be well within the district’s reach without increasing taxes to the residents of South Butler.”
During previous negotiation sessions, protesters gathered in support of the teachers.
Students haven’t been in school since March 15, but classes must be back in session by April 3 -- whether an agreement is reached or not -- to meet the 180 days of school required by state law.
