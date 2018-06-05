Neighbor helped to fight house fire until fire crews arrived, police say

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said a neighbor stepped in to help fight a house fire until fire crews could arrive at a Springdale Township home.
The neighbor saw the smoke, pulled out a garden hose, ran up to one of the windows and put the hose inside and began to fight the fire.
"I was screaming outside, 'Is there anybody in there? Is there anybody in there?' and then I decided to go around the side and get the garden hose and I started fighting the fire with that," said Owen Nene, the neighbor with the hose.
Another neighbor, who is also a retired firefighter, helped out, too.
He told Channel 11 that had he not jumped in to help, the fire probably would've spread quickly.
Firefighters said when they pulled up, they had a head start because of those neighbors.
There was a good deal of damage left behind by the fire.
