Neighbor rescues dogs from burning home

A fire broke out at a home in New Castle Friday afternoon.
The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. on Jackson Avenue, near Route 76, fire officials said.
The homeowner was away at a softball game when the fire broke out.
A neighbor broke down the door to rescue two dogs he knew were inside the home.
It is believed that the fire started on the second floor.
No one was injured.
