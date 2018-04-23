  • Neighbor rescues dogs from burning home

    A fire broke out at a home in New Castle Friday afternoon.

    The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. on Jackson Avenue, near Route 76, fire officials said.

    The homeowner was away at a softball game when the fire broke out.

    A neighbor broke down the door to rescue two dogs he knew were inside the home.

    It is believed that the fire started on the second floor.

    No one was injured. 

