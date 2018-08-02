Neighbor rescues woman pinned under pickup truck

A man came to the rescue after hearing a crash and then cries for help outside his Fairywood home.
Roger Shelton told Channel 11 he ran outside to find a woman with her arm pinned beneath the tire of a pickup truck.
“All the neighbors pretty much helped, as well,” he told Channel 11. “We had neighbors here, we had neighbors here, trying to lift the vehicle to try and get her arm. That’s when I got the jack.”
SEE THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman attacked on Panhandle Trail near North Fayette
- Passengers shaken when brakes fail on Kennywood's Pirate Ship ride
- Police: Mother left 1-, 2-year-old home alone to go buy lunch
- RAW VIDEO: Rose family attorney talks about federal lawsuit just filed
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}