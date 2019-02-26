Neighborhood that lost power for 5 days in November without it again

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More than 1,300 West Penn Power customers in Butler County still don't have power or heat.
People living in Penn Township lost power for five days in November after an ice storm.
We're working to find out what's being done about this ongoing problem, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
3 guys and a generator. Getting thru a power outage with friends. pic.twitter.com/3QcbVeWHOZ— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) February 26, 2019
Now high winds over the weekend have done it again.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}