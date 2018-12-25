  • Neighborhood without water in Christmas Eve following water main break

    Updated:

    FINNLYVILLE, Pa. - More than a dozen homes are without water after a water main break in Finleyville.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell is working to get learn when they can expect service to resume. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories