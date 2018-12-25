Neighborhood without water in Christmas Eve following water main break

FINNLYVILLE, Pa. - More than a dozen homes are without water after a water main break in Finleyville.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is working to get learn when they can expect service to resume.
Crews making repairs in Finleyville pic.twitter.com/1V8jPSP3zt— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) December 25, 2018
