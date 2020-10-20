Neighborhoods dealing with theft, damage to political signs around the region

PITTSBURGH — Theft and damage to political signs is being reported around the region as we quickly approach Election Day.
“I’m just concerned because I think it’s encroaching on our first amendment right for freedom of speech,” one woman said.
Some people in Ohio Township told Channel 11 signs were defaced.
“Biden and Trump signs have both been stolen. Trump signs have been defaced in the neighborhood,” she said. “I was actually disheartened by it because as a woman I don’t want my voice silenced.”
The woman didn’t want to give her name, but said she filed a police report after someone ripped down her Trump flag.
In the south hills, Bethel Park police shared a video online showing someone drive up in front of a home, steal a political sign and then drive off. It happened last Friday in the Boxer Heights neighborhood.
“We’ve had several political signs stolen. The president’s signs, several of them, and a few Vice President signs also so it’s probably different people out there doing it,” said Chief Timothy O’Connor with Bethel Park Police.
Police said if you have any information on who is behind stealing or vandalizing political signs in the area to give them a call.
