Neighborly dispute over parking spot escalates when man pulls gun, fires shot, police say

PITTSBURGH - A Brookline woman was too scared to share her identity with Channel 11 after a neighborly dispute got out of control.
According to police, a man pulled a gun and fired a shot during a fight over a parking spot.
David Hrydil pointed a loaded gun at his neighbors, according to police, and admitted to firing the gun into the ground on Plainview Avenue Saturday.
Hrydil was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania Election Results
- LIVE UPDATES: Pennsylvania Election Night 2018
- Man arrested after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' polling place/a>
- VIDEO: Community supports donut shop owner
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}