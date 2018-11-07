  • Neighborly dispute over parking spot escalates when man pulls gun, fires shot, police say

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Brookline woman was too scared to share her identity with Channel 11 after a neighborly dispute got out of control.

    According to police, a man pulled a gun and fired a shot during a fight over a parking spot.

    David Hrydil pointed a loaded gun at his neighbors, according to police, and admitted to firing the gun into the ground on Plainview Avenue Saturday.

    Hrydil was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories