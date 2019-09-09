ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Neighbors in a local community said they are fed up with cars being hit in front of their homes.
One neighbor claims her car has been hit three times on Evergreen Avenue in Millvale since she got it nine months ago.
The road is narrow, and with cars parked on one side, it can be difficult to navigate.
Eileen Robles said she called PennDOT and Millvale Borough to try to get something done, but answers have been hard to come by. Frustrated by a lack of assistance, they called Channel 11 to get answers.
“It’s very frustrating because it’s getting more dangerous,” Robles said. “The kids can’t even come out here. We’re scared to let them walk on the sidewalk.”
A PennDOT spokesperson told Channel 11 that they have examined the road and believe speeding is to blame for the crashes. Officials said they are working with Millvale on a possible solution as well.
What that will look like is unclear, but Robles is hoping something will be done soon.
Millvale’s police chief said this is an area that the department actively enforces for potential speeding.
However, given recent complaints and issues, he told Channel 11 that officers will be paying more attention to Evergreen Avenue in the future.
