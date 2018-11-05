  • Neighbors on edge after 70-year-old man attacked by Spiderman

    Updated:

    CHARLEROI, Pa. - People living in Charleroi are worried and looking for more information after a 70-year-old man was badly beaten by a man dressed as Spiderman.

    The violent attack happened on Oakland Avenue and the police chief told Channel 11 he's been getting a lot of calls about this.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories