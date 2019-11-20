0 Neighbors optimistic about Hill District development plans

PITTSBURGH - A once-thriving Hill District area could soon be getting a new lease on life.

People are feeling optimistic about the proposals, saying they want the project to benefit everyone.

Channel 11 drove the Centre Avenue corridor in the Hill and found several of the buildings were vacant and abandoned.

People who live there and the developers say they see all that is possible.

So far, 11 developers have submitted proposals to the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority saying they want to upgrade the Middle Hill.

The options are endless - some proposed plans include a spa and wellness center, a music and art studio, townhouses and apartments.

People living in the neighborhood their entire lives told us they're thrilled developers are giving the area second chance, but they hope the projects are for the long term and don't force lifelong residents out.

"Do the right thing about the people of the Hill District. That's all. Do the right thing instead of coming in here always wanting to develop something and then they'll tell you they'll do it, but after a while it's gone," Hill District resident Barbara Griffin said.

"When you start to build, make sure that you have room for affordable housing. Low-income housing," another resident Ron Lee Johnson said.

You can hear the proposals this Saturday at the Jeron X Grayson Center.

