  • Neighbors steal elderly woman's credit cards for shopping spree, police say

    Updated:

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - An elderly woman was taken advantage of by her Westmoreland County neighbors, according to police. 

    North Huntington Police are accusing two people of using her credit cards over a 3-day spending spree and racking up thousands of dollars in charges. 

    Police charged Laura Dick and Michael Kominsky. 

    Channel 11 is talking to the victim about the crime, and is finding out how police were able to identify the suspects, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories