Neighbors steal elderly woman's credit cards for shopping spree, police say

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - An elderly woman was taken advantage of by her Westmoreland County neighbors, according to police.
North Huntington Police are accusing two people of using her credit cards over a 3-day spending spree and racking up thousands of dollars in charges.
Police charged Laura Dick and Michael Kominsky.
Channel 11 is talking to the victim about the crime, and is finding out how police were able to identify the suspects, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Girl shaken as baby dies nearly 14 years later, father charged with homicide
- Sol Pais, woman infatuated with Columbine, is dead
- Police: Kentucky substitute teacher took 4 vodka shots while teaching
- VIDEO: Motorcyclist allegedly tries to hit trooper
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}