SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Neighbors in Shenango Township are being warned about flooding that has already started Tuesday as rain continues to fall.
Officials went to two mobile home parks in the area of Big Run Creek, which quickly started to rise and is already surrounding some homes.
Daugherty Road is closed because of the flooding.
People who live in the area were told to be ready to evacuate, officials said.
Shenango Township Fire Chief David Rishel said that during flooding in 2014 some people ignored a suggestion to evacuate and needed to be rescued by boat.
