SWISSVALE, Pa. - Neighbors in Swissvale are upset after someone spray-painted a racist remark in a park.
"Racism doesn't belong here and it doesn't belong anywhere," said Swissvale resident Michelle McCord.
McCord said she was shocked to see photos of the park's trash can circulating on social media.
The message on the trash can was a painful reminder for McCord that she still sees racism in her neighborhood.
"If they write that, who's to say they won't take it to another level?" McCord said.
A Facebook poster said she went to police, and she said police told her to call Port Authority.
Channel 11 reached out to Port Authority, and they said they are working to get more information on whether they got a call on this situation.
Meanwhile, the poster of the photos said police told her if she sprayed over the profanity she would be the one getting a citation. Another post to social media showed a photo that someone hand-painted over the writing and added a peace sign. By the end of the weekend, it was completely painted over.
For now, police have made no arrests.
